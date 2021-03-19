Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed when the roof of the public toliet he was carrying out building work on collapsed.

Charlie Attard, 52, was working on the building in Dwejra, Gozo when the collapse happened on Thursday morning.

His devastated daughter, Dorothy, said: "I cannot believe it, destiny is cruel and you've left us too soon."

A magisterial inquiry is ongoing into the incident.

The Xewkija victim's daughter said: “I cannot believe that I will never see, hear, hug or tease you again. You didn’t deserve this."

The victim was carrying out maintenance work on a public toilet when the roof collapsed. Photo: Malta Police

At around 9.30am on Thursday, the roof of the toilet in the popular tourist destination collapsed. It had been raining at the time.

The victim, who had been carrying out government maintenance work on behalf of the Gozo Ministry , was found dead under the rubble.

Grief has gripped the Xewkija community after devout family man Charlie Attard died when the ceiling of a public bathroom in Dwejra, Gozo, collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

The loss of the father-of-two has shocked the Xewkija community, where he was an active citizen, particularly in religious festivities, and the feast of St John the Baptist.

Charlie Attard. Photo: Facebook

He was described as a “gentleman with a big heart” whose presence will be sorely missed by those who knew him.

His niece Maureen described him as devout religious man who was a good friend and a shoulder to lean on.

“It’s unbelievable that you went to work and never came back, but I am certain you are in a better place free from pain,” she said.

A friend, Mario Camilleri said it was a “cruel fate” to lose some in the process of carrying out his daily work.

“Charlie was a sincere, humble and good-hearted friend. An exemplary and principled father, he valued Catholic values and truly loved feasts, where he helped in various churches.”

Community organisations in Xewika also paid tribute to him.

“Our community is heartbroken at the loss of Charlie and we are mourning at this moment,” the Grupp Organizzattiv Tal-Ħamrija, who organises the feast of St John the Baptist in Xewkija said.

“Charlie was an active volunteer within various organisations in our village and his sudden loss will surely be felt. May his soul rest in peace,” the Xewkija Tigers football club said in a statement.

The mayor of San Lawrenz, Paul Formosa, who was at the scene of the incident, also expressed his condolences to the family and thanked all those who tried to save the man's life.