Simmering tensions, stoked by the added strain of recent COVID-19 measures, were apparently the cause that landed one man under preventive custody for allegedly threatening family members.

The 57-year-old father from Qrendi was arrested and taken to court following a report that reached the police on Monday, claiming that the man was causing his wife and son-in-law to fear violence.

Matters were aggravated further when a search of the man’s home led to the discovery of two firearms, a starter automatic pistol and an air sporter, both lacking the necessary police licence.

The issue was apparently sparked off by a disagreement between the accused and his son-in-law over a car battery, which the latter meant to collect from his in-laws’ home.

The situation seems to have been somewhat complicated due to the fact that, at the time, the father was under coronavirus quarantine, but allegedly refused to leave the battery outside, for his in-law to collect.

That incident sparked friction between the two men, putting a strain on relations between the accused and his daughter’s family.

More recently, the police received a report about alleged threats made by the accused in respect of his son-in-law and his own wife, who subsequently claimed to have put up with the man’s threats “for 30 years”.

The woman allegedly never reported the matter because her husband would tell her that if she did, “no one would enjoy the house”.

The man was arrested and arraigned, pleading not guilty to causing his relatives to fear violence, threatening them and also possessing two unlicenced firearms.

Although his lawyers argued that the accused had an alternative address where he could live, so as to avoid contact with the prosecution witnesses, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, turned down the request for bail, urging the prosecution to summon civilian witnesses at the first hearing.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted. Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Alicia Camilleri were defence counsel.