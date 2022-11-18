The family of an 84-year-old man who died just hours after being taken home from Mater Dei Hospital is demanding to know why he was escorted out by the police without their knowledge.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the elderly man’s brother described how, together with his sisters, he had been trying to persuade his brother to move into a care home as he could no longer live alone.

Although initially reluctant, he did agree to the move after he started making use of an oxygen mask while receiving treatment at Mater Dei.

My brother was treated like an animal. Nowadays, people are sent to jail when they treat an animal in such a horrible way

“He was at Mater Dei because of breathing problems. Because of the directives, we needed some time to get things in order and find a care home for him,” the brother said.

Directives issued by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, in place for months, mean no new patients are being admitted to St Vincent de Paul, the largest state care home. Health Minister Chris Fearne said recently that this has resulted in hospital beds being taken up by elderly patients who did not require treatment at Mater Dei but who could not return home.

On November 3, Mater Dei decided the 84-year-old could be discharged from hospital, the brother said. As arrangements for him to be transferred to a care facility had yet to be finalised, it was decided he would be taken home.

Throughout his stay in hospital, the man’s sisters had been in constant contact with Mater Dei staff in order to ensure the best way forward for their brother.

Man refused to leave hospital

But when he refused to leave voluntarily, the brother said, the police were called in to escort him out of Mater Dei at around 5pm.

“We only found this out afterwards because the hospital never called us. You would think that if my brother was in such a state that he needed to be escorted out by the police they would have called us relatives in,” the man said.

Some hours later, at around 1am, the 84-year-old called for an ambulance as he was once again experiencing breathing problems. But first responders did not make it in time and he died before they were able to reach him.

“Here I was, thinking my brother was still in hospital and the next thing I know I get a call from the police telling me to go to his house because he had just been found dead. Can you imagine?

“I had no idea what was going on. This should not be the way things are done,” the brother said.

Investigation into death underway

The family has since been told an investigation into the death is under way since the man was found dead at home. The brother said they have yet to be given any updates from the authorities on the matter.

“My brother was treated like an animal. Nowadays, people are sent to jail when they treat an animal in such a horrible way,” he said.

The case was first made public by Nationalist MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici who raised the issue in parliament.

“Instead of calling up the relatives to persuade him to go home, they called in the police to escort him out of Mater Dei.

“We need to address the issue. Were social workers involved? Why weren’t the relatives called,” Mifsud Bonnici told Times of Malta.

Questions have been sent to the health ministry.