The well-known Italian Navy tall ship Amerigo Vespucci will sail round the Maltese islands at sunset on Tuesday.

The Italian Embassy said this will be a scheduled activity within the cadets training programme of the Naval Academy of Livorno.

The ship will approach Gozo from the North-West and sail along the coast, arriving off Valletta at around sunset, when the 106 cadets and the ship’s crew will take part in the evocative ensign lowering ceremony.

The ship's masts will be illuminated with the Italian tricolore. During the night the ship will sail around Malta before heading for Sicily.

The Amerigo Vespucci, named after the famous explorer for whom America is named, was designed by Francesco Rotundi, director of the shipyards of Castellammare di Stabia, near Naples in Italy.

The ship was launched in 1931 and has always been used as a cadet training ship. It has visited Malta several times.