Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said some of the shine had been taken off the Gunners’ 2-0 win at Tottenham after he was kicked in the back by a Spurs supporter after full-time.

Ramsdale made a number of crucial saves to help Arsenal move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with their first away league win against their local rivals since 2014.

The supporter leapt onto the advertising boards at the side of the pitch to kick out at the England international after Ramsdale celebrated in front of the stand behind his goal and exchanged words with Tottenham forward Richarlison.

“The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game,” Ramsdale told Sky Sports.

