Q: Three months ago, I bought a standing fan with a two-year guarantee. Recently, the fan was not working well, so I took it back to the seller. After checking the fan, the seller offered me a credit note. I asked the seller if it was possible to have a cash refund instead, but he said that was not possible and that I had to choose something else from the shop. I need the money to buy another fan which this seller is unable to provide. What are my rights?

A: When a product is defective within its two-year legal guarantee, consumers are entitled to request a free remedy from the seller. The latter may first try to repair or replace the defective product. If, however, these two remedies are not possible, then consumers are entitled to request a refund of the money paid. This means that if the fan can neither be repaired nor replaced, you are not obliged to accept the credit note and may instead request a refund. If your claim is denied, you may then lodge a complaint against the seller with the Office for Consumer Affairs through this link.