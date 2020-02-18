A football fan who stands accused of behaving badly at matches at Ta’ Qali national stadium has been temporarily banned from attending matches anywhere in the country.

Arab Taj Eddin, 22, from Pembroke, faces charges of having behaved abusively and using obscene language in public, disobeying legitimate orders and breaching the peace. He is also accused of inciting a group of at least 10 people to commit a crime.

Police said he committed the offences on two occasions on February 8 and 16, while attending matches at the national stadium.

Mr Eddin pleaded not guilty to the charges and on Tuesday requested bail. His lawyer Martha Mifsud argued that her client was young and was not a hardened criminal.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli granted the accused bail against a deposit of €500 and €3,500 personal guarantee.