Fans attending England’s opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Sunday will be the first at a sporting event in Britain to have the option of using coronavirus vaccine passports.

European governing body UEFA has confirmed that ticket holders based in Britain can gain entry either by providing proof of a negative lateral flow test or by showing proof of full vaccination — both doses received at least 14 days before the match.

Ticket holders based elsewhere must provide proof of a negative lateral flow test.

There will around 22,500 spectators for England’s first two group games, against Croatia and Scotland at Wembley, with the stadium running at 25 percent capacity.

