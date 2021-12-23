No spectators will be allowed in any sporting events as from next Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced in a press conference on Thursday.

Spectators will be allowed to return to sports stadia from January 17 but only if they will be in possession of a COVID-19 certificate that shows that they had taken the booster dose.

The decision was made by the Health Authorities following a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Malta in recent months, with the first cases of Omicron variant confirmed by Dr Fearne.

During his news briefing, the Health Minister said that all sporting events will continue to be held but behind closed doors, with no spectators permitted in the sporting venues.

