The 2020-21 BOV Premier League gets under way tomorrow under extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Malta FA is doing everything in its power so as everything goes as planned in a clean and safe environment.

Although matches are being held behind closed doors, fans will still have the opportunity to follow the fortunes of their teams as the Malta FA will be live streaming matches which are not broadcast on TV on their website.

