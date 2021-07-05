More than £32,000 has now been raised for the young girl who was left in tears towards the end of Germany’s 2-0 defeat against England at Wembley in the Euro 2020 Round of 16, SkySports News reported

When the youngster appeared on the big screen at Wembley, a loud cheer was heard from the England fans.

The image of the supporter, who has not been identified, went viral.

Former footballer Stan Collymore later shared screengrabs showing how a minority of Twitter users had directed abuse at the young girl in reference to her nationality and Germany’s Nazi past.

Joel Hughes, from Pontypridd, South Wales, has told Sky News he decided to set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £500 to show that “not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care”.

