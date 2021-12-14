Premier League fans will be subject to vaccine passport checks to enter stadiums from Wednesday, but fears are rising over how long the English top-flight can continue in front of capacity crowds as the Omicron variant sweeps across Britain.

Tottenham’s trip to Brighton and Manchester United’s visit to Brentford have been postponed due to outbreaks in the Spurs and United camps in recent days.

Aston Villa, Leicester and Norwich have also reported positives as part of a record 42 cases of Covid-19 among Premier League players and staff in the past week.

