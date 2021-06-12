Maltese football fans were left seething after the government and the health authorities have again omitted attendance to sporting events in their latest round of COVID-19 relaxation measures, in what they described as another clear sign of how sport is not important in Malta.

On Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Jose Herrera, the Minister for Culture, and Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent for Health, on Friday announced that seated mass events will resume on July 5 for those who are fully vaccinated, with entry only allowed to those possessing a vaccine certificate.

Cultural events will have their capacity capped at 100 people at first, going up gradually to 200 over the course of 4 weeks. Events can be held both indoors and outdoors but must be held in enclosed areas that allow organisers to control people’s entry and exit.

