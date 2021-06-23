Hungary’s raucous fans at Euro 2020 have impressed many with their noise and colour at the packed Puskas Arena in Budapest, the only tournament venue without an anti-coronavirus spectator limit.

The buzzing atmosphere at the 68,000-seater stadium even stoked speculation that UEFA could move the semi-finals and final there from restricted-capacity Wembley.

But the behaviour of some fans has prompted UEFA to probe “potentially discriminatory incidents”, and shone a light on an increasingly hostile climate for gay people in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Hungary.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta