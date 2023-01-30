Spain’s High Council for Sport (CSD) said Monday that more than 10 Real Valladolid fans who racially insulted Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in a La Liga game last month will be punished.

Some home fans hurled abuse at the Brazilian winger during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on December 30, prompting La Liga to file a complaint to the local courts.

The CSD said in a statement that its Commission against Violence, Racism and Xenophobia in sport has “initiated proceedings for the proposed punishment of more than 10 supporters” over the incidents.

Police are collecting data before recommending punishments, which could include fines of 4,000 euros (around $4,300) and a one-year ban from sports stadiums for any person identified, the statement added.

La Liga made a complaint about the fans to the police and said they had provided video and audio recordings they had gathered.

