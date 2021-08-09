Maltese stadiums’ turnstiles will be alive again as from Thursday as Sliema Wanderers and Balzan welcome the first fans back into the stadium for the BOV Premier League.

In a system already implemented successfully during the European competition qualifiers, supporters will be able to watch their team play in restricted numbers which will increase in increments.

Malta Football Association (MFA) president Bjorn Vassallo said the association is looking forward to the season with optimism.

“We’re looking ahead to the season with optimism because of the return of supporters, even if restricted, who have already returned in European competition games for our clubs and logistics have been a success,” Vassallo told a press conference yesterday.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Vassallo insisted that it is imperative to complete the new season in its entirety to determine a winner on the pitch.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta