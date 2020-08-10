Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said Monday he opposes the Bundesliga’s plans for the partial return of football fans to stadiums next season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thousands of spectators in the stadiums – that is not suitable given the current infection rate,” Spahn wrote on Twitter.

“Now is not the time to take any avoidable risks.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta