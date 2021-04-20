Supporters of the six Premier League clubs leading the breakaway European Super League have slammed the controversial plan, branding it the “ultimate betrayal”.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are all involved in the new competition, alongside Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The founding sides will share 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion, £3 billion) for infrastructure investment and to offset coronavirus pandemic costs.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta