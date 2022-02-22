Novak Djokovic admitted the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia.

The world No.1 kicked off his 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style.

Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but stated he “couldn’t ask for a better reception” as fans scrambled to take photos with him after the match, chanting ‘Nole, Nole’, to celebrate his victory and his return to action.

