A jubilant Luna Rossa will race holders Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup after completing an overwhelming 7-1 victory over Ineos Team UK in the challenger series final in Auckland on Sunday.
“Fantastico! Fantastico, Bellissimo,” a delighted Luna Rossa helmsman Francesco Bruni said as the Italian entry sealed victory in race eight.
“This is (a) great day for us, a great day for Luna Rossa, a great day for Italy. We are very, very happy. We are in for a good fight for the America’s Cup now.”
