A temporary colourful garden in St George's Square, Valletta, will be staying in place for another week following an “extraordinary” number of positive comments.

The square, one of Valletta’s largest open spaces, was transformed into a “fantasy garden” displaying over 18,000 plants, from ever-green trees and colourful flowers, earlier this week.

“Ġnien tal-Ħolm” (Garden of Dreams) is part of the popular Valletta Green Festival, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency and was originally meant to stay until Sunday.

But agency chair Jason Micallef said on Friday the garden will remain in the square until May 14.

“The response has been extraordinary and the people said they wished it becomes a permanent fixture,” Micallef said.

Unfortunately, this cannot be done because of the number of national activities that take place in the square, he said.

However, the agency took the necessary steps for the Garden of Dreams to remain in place until Mother's Day, enabling visitors to Valletta to continue to enjoy its beauty.

The temporary garden showcases more than 18,000 trees and flowers, including pink, red and yellow Hydrangea and large white Viburnum.