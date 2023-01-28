Aged just 30, Will Still is the youngest coach in Europe’s top leagues and enjoying a remarkable start in charge of Reims — the club with the longest unbeaten run in Ligue 1 at present.
Born in Belgium to English parents, Still got his first coaching experience with Preston’s academy before he was named interim coach of Belgian second-tier side Lierse at 24.
Four years later he was appointed by Beerschot, becoming the youngest-ever coach in Belgium’s Pro League. Reims soon came calling, and after briefly going home, he returned to Champagne country for a second spell as an assistant this season.
