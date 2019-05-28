Fapi Motors are taking part at Il-Fiera l-Kbira being held within the Estates in Ħal-Farruġ until today. The Fapi Motors stand is displaying a range of Korean-made SsangYong vehicles as well as the iconic Harley-Davidson, KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles.

Representatives of these highly distinguished brands will be on site to give important information about the 2019 new SsangYong models, as well as the considerable selection of sharp motorcycles available from Harley-Davidson, KTM and Husqvarna. Fapi Motors is encouraging the public to get up close and personal, and inspect these vehicles first hand, including the detailed works, elegant designs and appearances.

Fapi Motors are offering fantastic deals on their products, namely the SsangYong Musso. Customers who purchase the vehicle from the stand will benefit from a €500 fuel voucher to spend on their new vehicle. Harley-Davidson, KTM and Husqvarna are also offering up to €400 on respective riding and fashion gear upon purchase of a new bike from the Fapi Motor stand.

For more information call 7900 1019, or visit info@FapiMotors.com or info@smotor.mt. One can also visit the showroom at Focus Building, Mdina Road, Attard.

Fapi Motors and SsangYong Malta are Mobility Business Units within Famalco.