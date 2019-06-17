Fapi Motors offers on Harley-Davidson, Husqvarna and KTM motorcycles are being extended following the positive feedback received at Il-Fiera l-Kbira, which took place last month.

The extended offer will see customers who purchase a new bike from Fapi Motor’s Harley-Davidson, KTM or Husqvarna range receive up to €400 on respective riding and fashion gear till the end of the month.

The offer gives riders an opportunity to sport some classic, limited and vintage gear atop their new motorcycle, ensuring they look and feel as good as their new ride.

Representatives of the global brands are consistently ready to speak to clients about the range of motorcycles they have on offer, encouraging the public to view the vehicles first hand and appreciate their elegant designs.

For more information call (+356) 7900 1019, e-mail info@FapiMotors.com or visit Fapi Motors at Focus Building, Mdina Road, Attard. Fapi Motors is a mobility business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.