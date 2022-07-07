Quadruple Olympic champion Mo Farah says his stellar track career is over but he is going to run in October’s London Marathon to see if he can still be competitive on the road.

The 39-year-old Briton compared himself to former tennis world number one Andy Murray, saying the Scotsman still had the “fight” in him.

However, his body might be telling him the game is up.

Farah moved up in distance to the marathon – winning in Chicago and finishing third in London in 2018 – after he had won double Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016 at 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

He moved back to the track in 2020 as he aimed for an Olympic finale but was a shadow of his former self and failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Things did not get better this year as he was beaten by a club runner on his return to action at the London 10,000m in May.

Read the full story here