Francis Portanier will always be remembered as the man behind the growth and popularity of 7Up in Malta. He served as president of Ħamrun Spartans FC between 1961 and 1965, and president of La Vallette Band Club for 13 years.

Silvio Parnis focused his political life on the elderly and less fortunate. The Labour MP, first elected in 1998, grew to be a popular representative in the fourth electoral district, gaining a reputation as a grassroots politician with close ties to his constituents. He was appointed local government parliamentary secretary following Labour’s 2017 electoral victory. He was subsequently appointed parliamentary secretary for active ageing in January 2020 but was removed from his post at the end of that year after criticism of his handling of the pandemic. He then announced he would not seek re-election as a Labour MP. Parnis served as mayor of Paola between 1994 and 1998.

Victor Grech was one of Malta’s best-known actors. A towering personality on the stage since 1946 and later in front of the TV cameras, Grech was also popular on radio drama. He featured in the cast of The Malta Story, shot soon after the war to record the island’s exploits, and also appeared in well-known local productions including Madonna Zingara, F’Baħar Wieħed, Kristu Fl-Iżbarra, Dejjem Tiegħek and Ipokriti.

Victor Aquilina was Malta’s first disc jockey on cable radio, the service run by Rediffusion, which he joined in 1950. He also worked as a programme producer and newscaster before becoming assistant head of programmes in 1966 and head of programmes in 1971. He was involved in the production of several TV programmes when Rediffusion set up Malta Television in 1962. Aquilina emigrated to Australia where he headed SBS Radio Melbourne, producing programmes for the Maltese community. He was awarded the Medalja għal-Qadi tar-Repubblika in 1994.

Edwin Grech was propelled into the limelight when his daughter Grech was killed aged 15 as she opened a letter addressed to her father on December 28, 1977, at the height of a doctors’ strike. Grech, a gynaecologist, had at the time returned from the UK to work in government hospitals. Grech later served as minister for social policy in the Alfred Sant government between 1996 and 1998. Grech devoted his life to solving the murder of his daughter, even making monthly appointments with the police commissioner, but the crime has remained unsolved.

Michael Testa, a Times of Malta senior journalist, reported some of the most important events in Malta in the 20th century including the Egyptair hijack, the political unrest of the 1980s and the Nardu Debono murder. He was described by a colleague as “a walking encyclopedia who helped induct two generations of journalists”. He understood the importance of showing respect towards his subjects while growing a thick skin.

The daughter of a former attorney general, Sir Philip Pullicino, Agius Ferrante was elected on the PN ticket in 1980 in a casual election, following the death of former prime minister Ġorġ Borg Olivier.

Sammy Nicholl is regarded as one of the Malta’s best-ever football players. He is mostly remembered for his long and distinguished career with Sliema Wanderers between 1952 and 1964, where he scored 80 goals. With the Wanderers, Nicholl won five league titles, three FA Trophies, three Cassar Cups, and six Scicluna Cups. Nicholl also formed part of the Malta national team and his goal against Austria is considered one of the greatest in Maltese football history.

Maurice Abela is considered one of the great builders of the Maltese modern civil service and his roles included the setting up of an economic division at the Office of the Prime Minister as well as secretary to the cabinet and at the foreign ministry. In the mid-1980s, he served as secretary general at the Office of the Prime Minister. Abela was later also chairperson of Bank of Valletta and Lombard Bank. He had a long and distinguished career at the foreign office where he served as ambassador to Italy, the Organisation on Security and Cooperation in Europe and Austria. He was also awarded an MBE.

Joseph DeGiovanni trained in adult cardiology and later paediatric cardiology in the UK, eventually leading interventional cardiac catheterisation at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. He helped develop adult and, later, paediatric cardiology services in Malta in the 1980s. He constantly sought to try out new cardiac devices and helped set up interventional cardiac catheter programmes over the world. He was awarded the National Order of Merit in 1994.

Paul Zammit Cutajar formerly formed part of the band Flying Alligators, and owned Farmhouse Studios Ltd. He was the songwriter for Malta Song for Europe tracks for Ira Losco, Claudette Pace and Gianni Zammit, among others. He later became a freelance professional photographer, with a particular interest in sports and travel, and worked for Times of Malta, scooping Malta Journalism Awards. He was awarded the International Olympic Committee Trophy – Sport and Art for 2014.

Rita Vella Borg, who suffered from muscular dystrophy and for many years chaired a support group for people living with the disease, worked at the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability. In 2010, she was recognised as one of 12 Women Inspiring Europe after winning a competition organised by the European Institute for Gender Equality in Vilnius. In December 2012, Vella Borg and her late husband Karl Vella were awarded the National Order of Merit for promoting the rights of people with a disability.

Salv Stellini had a long and distinguished career as a diplomat serving as ambassador to the US, Ireland and Portugal as well as High Commissioner to the UK. He was chairperson of the CHOGM Task Force leading up to the 2005 Commonwealth summit in Valetta and, prior to that, he served as permanent secretary at the foreign ministry for five years. He also played a key role in Malta’s EU accession talks.

Malta’s artistic community was rocked by the death of the multi-talented musician and visual artist Andrew Schembri. He was widely known as the guitarist for band Brikkuni, as well as for his elaborate light installations as part of the artistic duo known as Late Interactive.

Paul Darmanin was bishop of Garissa, Kenya, between 1984 and 2015. His pastoral work in Kenya was considered a long journey of service and dedication to the most vulnerable and poor. He did this in silence, away from any limelight.

Raymond Mahoney began his career as a journalist and eventually became an award-winning songwriter in 1983 for his rock opera Ġensna which was performed over 40 times. That same year, Mahoney was also chosen as poet of the year. His 1991 song Could It Be performed by Paul Giordimaina and Georgina placed sixth in the Eurovision Song Contest. The following year, Mahoney’s song Little Child, performed by Mary Spiteri, placed third.

Ambassador Leslie Agius represented Malta in several important capitals, including Brussels, Rome, Tripoli and Washington. His expertise and diplomatic skills were highly regarded during his time in the public service. He also served as the director of the National Tourism Office of Malta in the UK, director of the University of Malta’s International Office and CEO of the Foundation for International Studies.

Joseph N. Tabone, was an accountant by profession and went on to become chairperson of Bank of Valletta in 1987 where he launched the bank’s successful privatisation. He moved to Air Malta in 1992 and is well remembered for his controversial decision to buy seven regional jet aircraft, Avro RJ 70s. On leaving the airline in 1996, he set up his own company, Citadel Insurance plc. Tabone was president of the Chamber of Commerce between 1985 and 1990.

A chartered town planner, architect and civil engineer by profession, Cassar served in the public service for several decades, advocating the need for comprehensive spatial planning. He was instrumental in the late 1980s and 1990s in pioneering the establishment of the planning authority. He spearheaded the creation of the structure plan for the Maltese Islands, local plans, and several urban development and regeneration briefs, and was also instrumental in environmental negotiations during EU accession between 1999 and 2004.

Dominic Cutajar served as art curator for two of Malta’s most important museums, namely St John’s Co-Cathedral and the National Museum of Fine Arts. He researched and wrote about Maltese art of all periods, bringing new knowledge to light, and would help other researchers and students. He also helped many artists with their exhibitions and offered them his advice. For a number of years, he was the Times of Malta’s art critic.

Gaetano Tanti was considered a “gentle giant” in Maltese trade unionism and headed the UĦM trade union from 1998 to 2011. He was renowned for his problem-solving capabilities and his willingness to compromise in the interest of the common good, as well as to work with other trade unions to defend workers’ rights. Tanti was a member of various bodies including the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

Evarist Saliba joined Malta’s diplomatic service in the mid-1960s and held ambassadorial posts in Tripoli, the United Nations in Geneva, Beijing, Madrid and Athens. He was also permanent secretary at the foreign ministry from 1987 until 1989 and remained an advisor to the ministry. Saliba is best known for having been Malta’s chief negotiator at the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe in Helsinki in 1972-1973.

Bishop Robert Camilleri Azzopardi was in charge of the diocese of Comayagua to which he dedicated his life. He joined the Franciscan Minors in 1975 and started his missionary work in Honduras three years later. He was ordained bishop in 2001 and started serving in the diocese of Comayagua in 2004. In 2022, he was appointed president of the Episcopal Conference of Honduras.

Bryan Gera played a pivotal role in the success and growth of a number of leading companies in Malta, including his family’s business, Alfred Gera and Sons, an established pharmaceuticals-importing company, where he served as managing director; Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd, where he served as chairperson; and Altas Insurance, among others. Known for his strong sense of leadership and integrity, and was also noted for his philanthropy, contributing to various causes.

Philip Sciberras was a backbench Labour MP from 1979 to 1987. He was appointed a judge in 2002 and handled 2,529 judgements during his time on the bench. Sciberras was also a poet and author, and was one of the founders of Moviment Qawmien Letterarju. He wrote 10 volumes of legal publications, L-Alfabett tal-Kodici Civili.

Igor Judge had a long and distinguished legal career in the UK. He was born and educated in Malta, and his mother, Rosa Micallef, was Maltese. His father, Raymond Judge, was a British engineer serving in Malta in the war. A brilliant lawyer with a deep sense of humanity, he studied law at Cambridge University and became a judge of the High Court in 1988, and was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1996, becoming the senior presiding judge for England and Wales in 1998. He was appointed lord chief justice of England and Wales in 2008 – a position he held until 2013 – becoming the Maltese national to have achieved the highest position in law outside of Malta. Judge had a number of notable rulings including the quashing of the acquittal of Gary Dobson, which allowed him to be retried and convicted of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence. As lord chief justice, he encouraged women and those from ethnic minorities to apply for judicial posts, and allowed journalists to tweet from court. As a member of the House of Lords, he was an outspoken defender of democracy and warned about the dangers of an all-too-powerful executive. He published numerous books.

University of Malta Professor Ronald Sultana was considered one of Malta’s eminent scholars in the field of sociology and a leading voice in educational sociology in the Mediterranean. Sultana was a Fulbright scholar at Stanford University and received several awards for his work, including an honorary doctorate from the Université Laval in Québec, Canada. A left-winger, he was elected dean of the Faculty of Education in 1997. His 1994 book Maltese Society: A Sociological Inquiry, co-edited with fellow sociologist Godfrey Baldacchino, would go on to become a staple text for a generation of students in the field of sociology.

One of Malta's most-known photographers and graphic designers, Reljić inspired a generation of young artists. Reljić created the Kixott co-operative, which he ran from its bar in Mosta as a hub for creatives, as well as EDE Books. Among his successful projects in Malta was his 2018 Wiċċna/Our Face, a book of around 200 photographic portraits of individuals from different backgrounds, generations and ethnicities who currently reside in Malta.