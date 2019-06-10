The Times of Malta’s assistant editor, Ivan Fenech, 55, was commemorated at the newspaper’s Mrieħel offices yesterday with Holy Mass, which was also attended by his wife, Katrin, and his daughter, Kyra.

Flowers were placed on his desk in the newsroom together with a photograph taken on Tuesday, just hours before he felt suddenly ill.

He passed away on Wednesday. His funeral will be held on Saturday morning in Mosta.