Allied Newspapers recently held a farewell party at The Chophouse in Sliema for its outgoing editor, Ray Bugeja. While presenting Mr Bugeja with a farewell gift as a sign of appreciation for the many years of service which he gave to the company in his role as editor of the daily newspaper Times of Malta, managing director Michel Rizzo said: “Ray has been a great asset to Allied Newspapers and will always be remembered as one of Malta’s pillars of journalism over the past 30 years or so. While wishing him a happy retirement, I have no doubt that Ray will remain close to our institution.”

Members of the editorial team also presented Mr Bugeja with a gift during the course of the party, which was well attended by directors, management and staff alike.