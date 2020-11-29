As an England fan I am not going to pretend that Diego Maradona was my favourite footballer on the planet. Particularly after he ruined my summer of 1986.

For a 13-year-old, football-mad, Panini sticker-collecting boy, getting through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup was a highly significant moment in my young life. Especially as it looked like we had a decent chance of actually lifting the trophy.

I clearly remember walking to a friend’s house to watch the game, draped in flags, full of anticipation, excitement and belief. And an equally clear memory is walking back after the game, tears streaming down my face, heartbroken in pieces.

My World Cup dream had been shattered, not by an opposing team as such, but by a single player. And that player was a certain Mr Maradona, who scored both goals in Argentina’s 2-1 victory.

The first was the most blatant bit of cheating you will ever see on a football pitch when the diminutive genius used his hand to punch the ball over Peter Shilton. The second has gone down in history as one of the greatest goals of all time.

But you don’t need me to tell you any of this. Both goals have been shown over and over and over again on television stations since Diego sadly passed away last Wednesday at the relatively tender age of 60.

What I will tell you, and I have said this before, is that I believe the second goal was a direct consequence of the first. The England players were still in a state of absolute shock that such a blatantly illegal goal had been allowed to stand.

Yes, Maradona went on a brilliant run, showing incredible ball control, sublime skill and insane bursts of speed as he left most of the England team trailing in his wake.

But don’t tell me (well, you can, but I won’t agree with you) that those same England players would have allowed him to slalom through if they hadn’t just watched the ‘hand of God’ put Argentina ahead. They were shell-shocked and entirely unfocussed on the game at that point. It was, after all, just a couple of minutes later.

Yet none of this, and nothing that I think about either of those goals, should be allowed to take away from one simple truth: Maradona was arguably the greatest football player that ever lived.

Off the pitch he was a troubled person. His behaviour was frequently erratic, and he struggled for most of his adult life to control his addiction to alcohol and drugs. And it was the abuse of those that probably cut his life short.

But on the pitch, well that was what I like to think of as the real Maradona. When he walked out on to the grass you saw probably the nearest thing the world has ever seen to the perfect footballer.

He had everything: flamboyance, stamina, skill, vision and close ball control that defied logic. And, although he was just five feet, four inches (165cm) tall, he had the strength and power of an untamed rhinoceros.

Even more than all that, the man had insane levels of determination. In 1986, Argentina were not a brilliant team by any stretch of the imagination. But Maradona drove them on to lift the trophy.

It was a similar story at Napoli, which had never won the title before he arrived and haven’t done so since he left. In Italy he had good players around him, true, but there is no doubt that Diego was the driving force behind their unprecedented success.

Off the pitch he struggled to deal with the fame, money and adulation. But on the grass he was an operator of true beauty

Although treated almost like a deity in Argentina, it is undeniably true that Maradona was definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. He annoyed a lot of people with his actions and words and was never short of expressing a controversial opinion.

Off the pitch he – like so many of football’s most creative geniuses – struggled to deal with the fame, money and adulation. But on the grass he was an operator of true beauty.

I’m not going to definitively say he was the best player ever, because the competition is fierce, such as Pele, Lionel Messi, Eusebio, Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Ronaldo. Anyone who says Diego was certainly better than all of those is making a statement I can’t agree with.

However, he was a magnificent footballer, a brilliant leader on the pitch and a joy to watch with the football at his feet (if not his hands).

Maradona was probably the ultimate definition of the term ‘football legend’. I consider myself privileged to have seen him play live. Sometimes being old can be a bonus.

Now for something a bit lighter…

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the fastest sending off in football history and I think it is only fitting that we spare a bit of time to honour it. And laugh about it.

There have been, of course, countless quick red cards issued around the world over the years from the heady heights of the Premier League all the way down to Sunday League football.

It’s part and parcel of the sport.

Goalkeeper Kevin Pressman, for example, received his marching orders after just 13 seconds of a game for Sheffield Wednesday against Wolves when he handled the ball outside the box.

Further down the leagues there was David Pratt who saw red when he wiped out an opponent straight from the kick-off in a South Premier League match. That dismissal in 2009 was timed at a rather incredible three seconds.

However, you need to go back to the year 2000 if you want to find the absolute, undisputed quickest red card. And that record belongs to a lad called Lee Todd.

Todd was playing (albeit briefly) in a match between Cross Park Farm and Taunton East Reach. As the referee blew his whistle to start the game, Todd mumbled to himself the immortal words “F*** me, that was loud.”

Sensing an opportunity to make history the referee promptly showed Todd a red card for foul and abusive language.

“I wasn’t swearing at the ref or anyone else,” Todd recalls, “Anyone else would have done the same – he nearly blew my ear off.”

Absolutely brilliant! Every time I have thought about this story over the past few days I have had quiet little giggle to myself. Thanks Dad, for bringing Todd’s brilliant dismissal to my attention – it totally made my week.

Hopefully it will bring a bit of a smile to a few of your faces too.

email: james@untangledmedia.com

Twitter: @maltablade