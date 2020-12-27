Anthony Manduca pays tribute to some of the prominent Maltese people who died this year.

Cardinal Prospero Grech, died on December 30, 2019, aged 94.

The Augustinian scholar who became the second cardinal in Maltese history was one of 22 cardinals appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in February 2012. Once described as “possibly the most intelligent man alive” by English priest Fr Alexander Lucie-Smith in an article in the Catholic Herald, Cardinal Grech served as a professor at the Augustine Institute in Rome. In 1970, he co-founded the Institutum Patristicum Augustinianum attached to the Lateran University in Rome and served as its president from 1971 to 1979. In 2011, he was appointed a Companion of the National Order of Merit.

Ray Calleja, Twistees founder, died on January 9.

Ray Calleja, chairman of Strand Palace Agencies Ltd and Tastees Manufacturing Ltd, created the iconic Maltese rice-based cheesy snack brand Twistees over 40 years ago. Since then, the Maltese all-time favourite has been exported to the UK, Germany, Libya, the Middle East, Canada and Australia.

Joseph Falzon, veteran educational psychologist, died on January 24, aged 87.

Joseph Falzon was one of Malta’s first educational psychologists, and focussed primarily on children with special educational needs. He was also a past chairman of the MATSEC Examinations Board.

George Micallef, veteran actor, died on February 3, aged 76.

Actor and entertainer George Micallef was known for operetta and comedy shows, both on stage and on TV, often appearing with fellow Valletta actor Hector Bruno. Micallef is particularly remembered for his role as Fredu l-Fra, a Franciscan brother who ended up in all sort of situations. In 1975 he co-founded the Valletta Dramatic Company.

Fr Alfred Darmanin, Jesuit priest and pioneer clinical psychologist, died on February 10, aged 79.

One of Malta’s best-known Jesuit priests, Fr Alfred Darmanin was a pioneer in the teaching of psychology in Malta. He studied and specialised in mathematics, philosophy, theology and psychology in universities in Malta, Brussels, Washington state, Michigan and California.

Mario Mallia, former BOV CEO, died on February 26, aged 59.

Mario Mallia died just a few months after retiring as CEO of Bank of Valletta. He had occupied various other executive roles at the bank, including those of chief finance officer, chief risk officer and chief operations officer. An accountant by profession, he gave 40 years of service to BOV.

Albert Agius, former Times of Malta Australia correspondent, died on March 12, aged 87.

Albert Agius helped keep alive the close link between Malta and Australia for more than two decades. He was a prolific writer and published several books about Malta and the Maltese. In Australia, he championed the cause of Maltese migrants and worked with the ethnic radio station, SBS Radio.

Joe Izzo, actor and director, died on April 2, aged 74.

Joe Izzo took part in Maltese and West End comedies and dramatic performances as well as various television series. He also directed Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing for MADC and was a producer for the Valletta Dramatic Company. He had a distinguished career in the civil service, including a stint as permanent secretary at the OPM.

Joyce Guillaumier, broadcaster, died on April 28, aged 75.

Veteran broadcaster Joyce Guillaumier had a decades-long career with national radio station Radju Malta since it was set up in the early 1970s. She was known for her weekly classical music programmes, as well as discussion shows on the University of Malta’s Campus FM. In 2015, she was awarded the Order of National Merit.

Jonathan Chetcuti, volleyball stalwart, died on May 3, aged 41.

An affable figure, Jonathan Chetcuti won seve­ral honours in the local volleyball scene and was also a member of the Malta national team that took part in several international events, such as the Games of the Small States of Europe.

Alfred Mallia, actor, died on May 4, aged 70.

Actor and educator Alfred Mallia will be remembered for his main roles in the popular television series f’Baħar Wieħed and Leli ta’ Ħaż-Żgħir. He also served as a teacher at MTADA (The Manoel Theatre Academy of Dramatic Art).

Mgr Arthur Said Pullicino, former judicial vicar at the Metropolitan Tribunal, died on May 3, aged 85.

Mgr Arthur Said Pullicino was chancellor, and later, from 1981 to 2015, judicial vicar of the Metropolitan Tribunal, the Church’s law courts. He served as president of the Inter-diocesan Liturgical Commission where he worked to implement the liturgical reform brought about by the Second Vatican Council. He was also responsible for the collecting of documents and testimonies in the beatification process of Nazju Falzon, Adeodata Pisani and George Preca.

Anthony Tabone, former head of PBS and the BA, died on May 10, aged 75.

Anthony Tabone served as both chairman of PBS and of the Broadcasting Authority during different periods, where he was praised for his integrity and fair-mindedness. He was also a long-serving senior member of the management of Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd and a pioneer in marketing management.

Aaron Casha, heart surgeon, died on May 13, aged 53.

Prof. Aaron Casha was a brilliant heart surgeon and a top academic, and his death came as a huge loss to the medical community. He had a unique ability to identify research problems and propose innovative solutions, particularly in pro­jects related to bio-mechanics.

Charles Azzopardi, former general manager of Phoenicia Hotel, died on June 24, aged 60.

Charles Azzopardi’s had a long and distinguished career in tourism where he steered the Phoenicia Hotel through its difficult restructuring to new heights. He was committed to furthering Malta’s quality tourism and was greatly respected in the industry.

Victor Borg, Gozitan hotelier, died on September 26, aged 75.

A ‘tourism pioneer’ best known for his Ta’ Ċenċ and Cornucopia hotels, Victor Borg promoted Gozo as a tourist destination in its own right as early as 1970 and marketed the island in the UK. His later years were largely taken up with a 24-year battle for the development of areas around the Ta’ Ċenċ Hotel, Sannat, putting him on a collision course with environmentalists. He was appointed a member of the National Order of Merit in 2012.

Frederick Azzopardi, Nationalist MP, died on October 17, aged 71.

Frederick Azzopardi was a long-standing member of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and a PN Gozitan MP since 1998. He had also served as PN deputy whip and parliamentary assistant within the Gozo ministry.

Margaret Agius, presenter and actress, died on October 28 aged 67.

Well-known actress Margaret Agius had taken part in various drama productions and presented various programmes. Among the productions she was involved in were Sorelle, Emilja, Żafira and Ċirkostanzi. Agius also wrote two books: In Your Embrace and Il-Mitħna.

Fr Robert Wirth, former head of Leadership Training Service (LTS) in Calcutta, died on November 4, aged 86.

Fr Robert Wirth, a Jesuit, spent 37 years doing pastoral work in India from 1954 to 1991, including 20 years in Calcutta where he set up the Leadership Training Service (LTS) at St Xavier’s College. In 2009 he returned to Calcutta where he was honoured with the first ever Lifetime Achievement Award in the history of the LTS.

Renald Falzon, Qormi mayor, died aged on November 13, aged 46.

Labour Qormi mayor Renald Falzon became Malta’s youngest patient to die of COVID-19. Falzon was popular with Qormi residents and was very dedicated to the community. He was also known to be a hands-on mayor and would often go out of his way to help people.

Fr Pierre Grech Marguerat, refugees’ champion, died on November 13, aged 62.

A Jesuit priest and former director of the Jesuit Refugee Services, Fr Pierre Grech Marguerat was best known for his outreach programmes in aid of refugees. He was a victim of a series of arson attacks that also targeted other individuals who spoke out in defence of migrants. Fr Pierre also served as the assistant to the novice master at the Jesuit novitiate in Genova.

Patrick Staines, former top civil servant, died on November 13, aged 93.

Patrick Staines was a brilliant top civil servant. He drew up the first four economic development plans from 1959 to 1973. From 1973 to 1977 he was Permanent Secretary at the OPM and in 1987 became an adviser to Eddie Fenech Adami. He served as chairman of the Malta Council for Economic Development and Malta Stock Exchange. He was awarded Gieħ ir-Repubblika in 1994.

Oliver Friggieri, writer, literary critic, and champion of Maltese language died on November 21, aged 73.

Oliver Friggieri, one of Malta’s most respected intellectuals and literary critics was pivotal in promoting Maltese literature and the use of the Maltese language and was among the co-founders of the local publishing house Klabb Kotba Maltin. He was appointed head of the University of Malta’s Department of Maltese in 1988 and published a wide variety of books, ranging from literary criticism to poetry, as well as 10 novels. Many were translated into English, French, German, Italian and Greek. His most famous novel was probably his 1986 Fil-Parlament Ma Jikbrux Fjuri, which sparked controversy for its frank depiction of political tribalism within Malta. Friggieri was honoured with a gold medal in the Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti in 2016 and won various editions of the National Book Prize.

Ed Schembri, artist, died on November 23, aged 45.

Ed Schembri, known for his unique style inspired by expressionism and portraiture, was one of Malta’s most talented artists. A keen philanthropist, he would often donate some of his works to charity and recently gave some of his paintings towards an auction for Ethiopian children.

Carmel Aquilina, theatre director, died on November 29, aged 74.

Carmel Aqui-lina was a theatre director, drama teacher and author. In 1979 he was appointed tutor-director at the Manoel Theatre Academy of Dra-matic Art. Aquilina directed several plays, including Menz by Francis Ebejer (1991), Richard III by Shakespeare (1993) and Is-Surmast by Trevor Zahra (1994). He was also best known for his theatrical works including ‘Irġiel tat-Tiben’ and ‘Il-Ġnien u l-Arka’.

J.J. Cremona, former chief justice, died on December 24, 2020, aged 102.

J.J. Cremona was an eminent legal scholar who drafted Malta’s constitution. One of the greatest jurists in Malta’s history, Cremona was also an accomplished author, historian and poet. He was Malta’s attorney general as the country negotiated independence from the UK and drafted its 1964 constitution. He went on to serve as Malta’s chief justice and as the first Maltese judge to serve on the European Court of Human Rights.