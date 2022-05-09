A fair grouping all areas of the agriculture and fisheries sectors - AgriFair 2022 – will be held at the MFCC in Ta' Qali later this month.

The three-day event was launched on Monday by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said.

In an address, Refalo underlined the government's continued support for the sector and said the fair will also strengthen collaboration between the various organisations active in the sector and promote local product sales.

The fair will feature agriculture and fisheries products and projects, modern technologies and traditional practices, machinery as well as culinary experiences. Livestock will also be on show. Tours will be held to agricultural enterprises.

The event will be held between May 20 and 22 between 10am and 10pm.