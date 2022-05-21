The ‘farm to fork’ concept has taken off in recent times as it encompasses the best qualities of responsible food production and healthy eating. But it is important to think beyond green fields.

Out at sea there are fish farms and they are a rich source of healthy food that provide some of the best produce placed on our plates. This is also very much in line with what the European Commission is proposing in its Blue Farming strategy, which is its plan for a greater role for sustainable aquaculture.

The aquaculture industry in Malta is thriving and it is taking its responsibilities seriously. We, at the Maltese Federation of Aquaculture Producers, are close to completing the construction of a multimillion-euro tuna rendering facility at Ħal Far. It will transform the way we deal with by-products from the harvesting of tuna, no longer being treated as a waste but turned into valuable raw material that will be transformed into fish meal and fish oil.

These valuable commodities will, in turn, be used in pet food production or to produce fish feed for aquaculture. This initiative shows our commitment to the circular economy. This plant also will house a first: a business incubation centre solely focusing on the aquaculture and marine industry.

This €12 million-investment will create dozens of new jobs as well as provide a source of good fish meal for the market, for which demand is higher than supply. It is the latest contribution to the Maltese economy by the aquaculture sector.

Our high standards have ensured success as a major exporter, supplying Atlantic bluefin tuna to the Japanese market and beyond. Indeed, Malta is one of the largest producers of bluefin tuna in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic and the top producer in the European Union.

In 2021, an increase in quotas led to an almost 15 per cent increase of bluefin tuna being farmed, injecting an additional €25 million into the economy of Malta, over and above the €179 million registered in 2020.

Through a strong aquaculture sector, we can also ensure help in food security - Charlon Gouder

High standards make sense from every angle. Our customers expect a product of the best quality but a commitment to sustainability ensures a sustainable future. We are committed to looking after the environment and have taken a number of initiatives to prioritise environmental protection, including sea clean-up.

We ensure responsible behaviour among our members, facilitate research and development projects to improve knowledge and actively participate in political and regulatory developments, nationally and beyond.

We strongly believe that, through cooperation at an international level, we can learn from others and share our experiences. Our federation is a member of the Federation of the European Aquaculture Producers (FEAP) and a founding member of the of the Bluefin Tuna Commission within FEAP.

At the moment, there is a discussion at European level about developing the farm to fork strategy, with options to introduce voluntary or mandatory labelling. The discussion extends to whether the labels should be for just sustainable food products or include non-sustainable food too.

We are participating in these discussions and look forward to an agreed policy being applied throughout the European Union. Our position is that the consumer should have the right to choose what he is consuming and the information on the food label should be clear and unambiguous.

We are fortunate to be surrounded by our beautiful sea, which not only makes Malta an attractive destination but also provides a valuable resource that can be exploited in a sustainable manner.

Through a strong aquaculture sector, we can also ensure help in food security. We sit down to enjoy superb fish in restaurants and our homes. And we can be proud of the way Maltese operators perform, acting as an important exporter and always thriving to have the highest standards in a circular economy.

Charlon Gouder, CEO, Maltese Federation of Aquaculture Producers