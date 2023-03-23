Updated 5.55pm
A 69-year-old farmer has died after suffering grievous foot injuries when he got trapped by a mechanical plough in a field near Mġarr on Thursday.
The accident happened at 3.15 pm in the area between Mgarr and Fomm ir-Riħ.
The farmer, who is from Mġarr, was assisted by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance team before being hospitalised.
He succumbed to his injuries soon after.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
The scene of the accident. (Police photo),
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us