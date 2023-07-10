As the cost of living crisis bites, with families now spending a fifth more on their food bills than three years ago, an NGO has some solutions for how consumers - and the government - can cut costs.

Researchers for Caritas studied the prices of a seven-day menu in various outlets across Malta including popular supermarkets, mini-markets, fruit and vegetable vans, corner stores and farmer's markets.

Here are some suggestions they came up with to help people lower their food bills.

Four things you can do

1) Browse farmer's markets

Buying local fruit and vegetables at the farmer’s market will cost you less than buying imported and packaged products at a supermarket, the study revealed.

While the average price of products at the popular Ta’Qali farmers market saw an increase from €31 in 2022 to €38 this year, it still remains the cheapest option to shop.

In contrast, if a family of four (two adults and two children) bought the same vegetables and fruit from a corner store in central Malta, the bill would come to €77.

The Ta' Qali farmers' market is open on Saturday and Tuesday mornings; while the Vittoriosa market opens every Saturday.

Cost of vegetables and fruits in 2023 from different sources. Photo: Cartias

2) Shop in the South

Researcher Suzanne Piscopo noted that it was cheaper for a family of four to buy their fruit and vegetables from a supermarket in the south (€48.56) than in the centre of Malta (€56).

A trip to a supermarket in Gozo would cost €60 for the same shopping.

Piscopo noted that the difference in supermarket prices could include travel costs for products.

3) Buy unpackaged fruit and veg

Piscopo said another observation is that in supermarkets the price of pre-packaged vegetables or fruit was generally higher than the price of unpacked produce.

It was noted that most of the packaging of such products was not made out of sustainable material, therefore contributing to the island's waste management challenges.

4) Look out for discounts on food close to expiry

Piscopo said that there should be more promotion of supermarkets and food retail outlets to push discounts on food that is close to expiry so as to reduce waste and help low-income families.

Four things government can do

1) Increase access to farmers' markets

In its recommendations, Caritas called for more local farmers' markets, noting the popularity of the Ta'Qali market and also one that was recently re-introduced in Vittoriosa.

"The introduction of farmers markets at locations where there is a large concentration of people, such as at industrial estates or close to hospitals could also be very beneficial," Piscopo said.

Another recommendation is to organise special direct buses from each town or village to the Ta'Qali or Vittoriosa market, especially on Saturday morning.

2) Reduce tax on fruit and vegetables

Caritas called for a reduction in tax on fruit and vegetables. Some other European countries have taken measures to control food prices. However the finance minister has already said this is unlikely to happen in Malta, pointing out that the country is already subsidising fuel and electricity.

3) Organise community kitchen gardens

Community kitchen gardens in different neighbourhoods could be used as a means for low-income families to grow their own food and foster stronger and more inclusive communities.

4) Introduce 'healthy food prescriptions'

Caritas also called for the introduction of 'healthy food prescriptions' and 'health food boxes', concepts that have been adopted internationally.

Healthcare professionals would provide such "prescriptions" to patients, motivating and enabling them to buy more vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, and other food products which help them manage and treat their health conditions.

Regarding the cost of medicines, Caritas called for the introduction of rebates on medicine and healthcare expenses (based on a means-tested scheme) for low-income households. Such medicines would not include healthcare items already provided for free under the healthcare system.

The report also called for the introduction of a 'social security digital cash' for low-income earners, that involves digital vouchers and bank transfers to deliver 'cash' to social assistance recipients.