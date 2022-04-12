A farmer suffered foot injuries while using a ploughing machine at Safi, the police said.

The accident happened at about 5.30pm on Monday in the zone known as Karwija.

The 50-year-old was assisted by an ambulance crew and officials from the Civil Protection Department before being hospitalised in a serious condition.

Żebbuġ traffic accident

In a separate accident, the police said a 39-year-old from Siġġiewi was hospitalised after a traffic accident in Mdina Road, Żebbuġ on Monday evening.

He was riding a Keeway motorcycle, which was involved in a collision with a Seat Ibiza driven by a 69-year-old from Attard.