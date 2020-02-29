Farmers closed off a Coast Road entry to the Magħtab landfill on Saturday morning, in protest at plans to expropriate their arable land.

A handful of farmers parked their tractors at the intersection between the Coast Road and Triq ir-Ramla, which leads up to Magħtab, in a protest intended to draw attention to Wasteserv’s plans for the area.

Some of the angry protesters blocked off northbound lanes of the Coast Road itself for a few minutes, but moved the vehicles after a while to allow traffic to flow.

"We want to protect our land. We have been suffering for 40 years, during which they gradually took our land to expand the landfill. Now we have had enough," a protester explained.

Police urged the farmers to move along, as Saturday morning traffic built up along the major road.

But the protesters, who were joined by Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo, instead flipped vegetable crates upside down and sat down on them in protest.

Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo joined the protesters. Video: Keith Micallef

Wasteserv wants to expropriate land from farmers in the area, saying it needs the space to expand the massive landfill in the area. It is seeking to take over more than 200 tumoli of land.

Farmers say the plans would ruin their livelihood and destroy the area. A group of 25 of them filed a judicial protest on Friday, saying the plans breach their rights and warning the government to not take land off them.

"Where's the prime minister? He hasn't said a single word about this," one angry demonstrator said during Saturday's event.

"They'll have to run over my family if they want to take [this land]," he said.

The protest is ongoing. More to follow.

'They'll have to run over my family': angered farmers speak at the protest site. Video: Keith Micallef 'They'll have to run over my family': angered farmers speak at the protest site. Video: Keith Micallef

Farmers sit on crates as they protest the Wasteserv plans. Photo: Keith Micallef