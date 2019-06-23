Farmers working the fields outside Kerċem fear their livelihoods and health could be at risk if the Planning Authority green-lights the construction of a commercial fireworks factory at a hearing on Tuesday.



More than 30 farmers have written to the PA arguing that the factory, proposed in a designated agricultural area close to the hamlet of Santa Lucija, would limit access to their fields and prevent them from working due to the dangers associated with it.



Farmers also expressed fears over the possible contamination of their land by perchlorates from fireworks, and said the area, outside development zones, was characterised by indigenous trees and plants.



The development application had been rejected by the PA in October last year, after the Malta Air Traffic Services (MATS) lodged an objection due to the proposed vicinity to its navigational aids, which it said would create a risk to aeronautical safety.



However, this objection was later withdrawn after the MATS confirmed that its concerns had been addressed, and the developers won a planning appeal forcing the case to be returned to the PA to be reassessed.



The proposal has now been recommended for approval, with the Planning Commission expected to announce a decision on Tuesday morning.

The factory is still facing opposition from environmental groups Din L-Art Ħelwa and Nature Trust, as well as the Kerċem local council, which presented a petition signed by 1,200 individuals objecting to the project.



Objectors say the development would endanger Kerċem residents as pyrotechnic material would be transported through the centre of the village.



They also argue that the factory would harm efforts by the local council to promote the area’s cultural, natural and historical value, such as the heritage trail in Santa Lucija.



The tiny hamlet was awarded a European Tourist Destination Certificate of Excellence in Intangible Heritage by the European Commission in 2015.



The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is also objecting to the project due to the take-up of rural ODZ land. The authority said construction would mean the loss of traditional terraced fields and rural characteristics, apart from the factory’s visual impact.



However, the PA case officer concluded that the project was in line with relevant policies - once the air traffic safety issues were addressed - and did not lie within a scheduled or protected area.



The case officer also noted that the project was some 600 metres away from the nearest buildings in Santa Lucija, and 200 metres away from an approved agro-tourism, beyond the 183 metre buffer zone set by law.