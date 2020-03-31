Farmers are being allowed to sell their produce directly to consumers.

The government said it was giving them a temporary extension of the licence they hold to sell fruit and vegetables at the farmers’ market.

The new freedom to sell has already spawned an online map connecting farmers to consumers.

Farmers have been struggling to sell their produce since the new rules restricting general hawkers were introduced to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Their sales have also been impacted by a spike in supermarket deliveries and the closure of restaurants and hotels.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said the new licence was temporary and only valid while the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

“This way we are making sure fresh produce from Maltese farmers continues to make its way to the people of Malta and Gozo,” Refalo said on Facebook.

“Let us not only help the Maltese farmers during these particular times but also appreciate the quality of the Maltese product and the farmers’ hard work.”

The head of the farmers’ lobby group, Malcolm Borg, described the new measure as “a very good move”.

“This enables farmers to continue selling their produce to consumers and overcoming the barriers imposed on open air markets for consumers to continue enjoying fresh fruits and vegetables,” Borg said.

“Farmers selling at the farmers’ market are very happy with this move.”