Farmers in Żurrieq, Safi, Marsaxlokk, Żejtun, Għaxaq, and Gudja are poised to benefit from a €24.5 million project to extend the supply of 'new water' to south and southwestern parts of Malta.

The Water Services Corporation investment, which is co-financed by the European Union, will upgrade the capacity of a polishing plant at Ta' Barkat, limits of Xghajra and create a pipe network to deliver filtered water to three reservoirs in southern Malta.

The network will be implemented through surface trenching spanning 12km.

“New water” is highly polished reclaimed water which can be used for agriculture, industry, landscaping and other applications.

The project was announced by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett during a visit to the Ta' Barkat Wastewater treatment plant. They were accompanied by WSC CEO Karl Cilia.

The announcement did not state when the project is expected to be completed.

The multimillion investment is intended to support the government’s efforts to reduce pressure on groundwater use. Farmers generally rely on groundwater extracted from boreholes to irrigate their crops.

It is estimated that some 350 farmers, covering an additional 223 hectares of agricultural land, will benefit from this expansion.

Dalli and Bonett announcing the project. Photo: Clifton Fenech, DOI

"The project is a clear reflection of our relentless commitment towards a sustainable future for Malta and our investment in a greener economy. The new water initiative has been widely welcomed by farmers, and we want to continue building on its success," Dalli said.

The investment is based on four pillars:

(i) upgrading the capacity at the Barkat Polishing Plant;

applying a horizontal directional drilling system to supply water from Barkat and Sant'Antnin to the Bidni, San Anard, and Xgħajra Reservoirs;

extending the southwest network to access previously underserved areas such as Żurrieq, Safi, Marsaxlokk, Żejtun, Għaxaq, and Gudja; and

the installation of booster stations and pipework.

The investment includes expanding the Ta' Barkat plant's production capacity by 6,000 cubic meters per day.

WSC intends to reduce water losses along the pumping system through the use of a smart electronic dispenser system for farmers.