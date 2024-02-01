Farmers will drive their vehicles from Ta' Qali to Floriana late on Friday morning in a protest over EU policies, which they say will threaten their livelihoods.

Friday's protest is expected to start at 11.30am from the vegetable market, going through Attard, Mosta, Lija, Birkirkara, Msida and Pieta and Floriana. 

The protest is being organised by the Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi and food producers from other sectors are being invited to join. 

It follows similar protests in other EU countries, notably France. Farmers also clogged up the streets of Brussels on Thursday morning as EU leaders held a regular summit meeting. 

Farmers say it is becoming harder than ever to make a decent living as energy and fertilizer costs surge because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, more and cheaper farm imports make it hard to compete, and climate change-fueled droughts, floods or fires destroy crops.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.