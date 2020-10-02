Farmers are to be offered up to €1.5 million in financial aid to help them cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 4,800 farmers stand to benefit from the aid scheme, which will be financed through a €4 million aid allocation which has been reserved for farmers and livestock producers.

The announcement was made by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo on Friday.

Aid will be given to farmers who applied to the Agency for Agricultural and Rural Payments in 2019 and were given direct aid from EU funds, Refalo said.

Farmers will receive €200 per hectare of eligible land, with payment calculated on their 2019 application.

Schembri said that the government had decided to earmark €4 million to help farmers and livestock producers following an economic analysis which looked at ways in which the economy could be kickstarted.

Small farmers have been especially badly hit by the pandemic, which forced the tourism sector to effectively shut down for months and drastically reduced trade at restaurants and other eateries.

These sectors generate a high demand for fresh produce, the minister noted.

“This financial assistance is a clear demonstration that as a government we have sought to be mindful of everyone, including farmers. We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary decisions in the best interest of farmers, as we have always done. I appeal to the public to choose local products, now more than ever,” the ministers said.