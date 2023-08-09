KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands defeated Norway’s Molde 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for an improbable spot in the group stage.

The Faroese champions fell behind to a goal from ex-Manchester United youngster Magnus Wolff Eikrem in Torshavn before Arni Frederiksberg scored twice to give Klaksvik the edge going into next week’s return leg.

Klaksvik, based in a town which boasts just 5,000 inhabitants, are already guaranteed to become the first Faroese club to secure a place in the group stage of a European competition.

They knocked out Swedish champions BK Hacken on penalties in the second round last week to assure themselves of at least a spot in the Conference League.

