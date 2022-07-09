England held off a fast-finishing Australia to win the second Test 25-17 in a pulsating match at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Owen Farrell kicked six penalties and a conversion to help England level the three-Test series and set up a winner takes all decider in Sydney next Saturday.

After an abject display in their 30-28 loss in Perth last Saturday, England regrouped and started brilliantly, dominating the Wallabies in every aspect of the early play.

They led 19-0 after 38 minutes and appeared to be heading for an easy win, but a Taniela Tupou try moments before half-time gave the Wallabies a sniff and they hauled themselves back into the match.

But England held steady and were able to clinch a much-needed victory, giving beleaguered coach Eddie Jones some breathing space.

