Andy Farrell said his players’ “resilience” stood out for him in Ireland’s hugely impressive 13-8 win over defending champions South Africa in Saturday’s no-holds-barred Rugby World Cup Pool B match.

The Irish were on the back foot for much of the second half but a mix of poor kicking at goal by Manie Libbok and sterling Irish defence saw the world ranked number one team secure a win that puts them on the brink of the last eight.

Neither head coach Farrell nor captain Johnny Sexton saw the victory as a statement win as the Irish seek to finally move beyond the quarter-finals in a World Cup, and even win it.

Farrell preferred to focus on his team’s mental strength they showed as they extend their record Test winning run to 16.

