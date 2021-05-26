FIFA referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been appointed to officiate the friendly international between Italy and San Marino that will be played in Cagliari on Friday.

The Maltese referee will be accompanied by Luke Portelli and Edward Spiteri who will be acting as assistant referees at the Sardegna Arena.

The fourth official appointed for this friendly match will be Antonio Guia from the Italian federation.

