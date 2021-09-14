FIFA referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been handed an international appointment by UEFA for this week’s European club competitions.

The Maltese referee has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22 – Group B match between FC Flora, of Estonia, and Belgium’s Gent in the Estonian capital city Tallin.

The match shall take place on Thursday at the Lillekula Stadium with kick-off time set at 6.45pm.

In Estonia, Farrugia Cann will be joined by Luke Portelli and Duncan Sultana in their role as assistant referees.

