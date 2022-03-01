Maltese football referee Trustin Farrugia Cann is set for another prestigious international appointment, the Malta FA announced on Tuesday.

FIFA badge referee Farrugia Cann has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Youth League 2021/22 round of 16 match between MSK Zilina Youth (Slovakia) and FC Salzburg Youth (Austria).

The match will be played on Wednesday and is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm at the MSK Zilina Stadium in the Slovakian city of Zilina.

Referee Farrugia Cann will be assisted for this appointment by local assistant referees Luke Portelli and Duncan Spencer.

