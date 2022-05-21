Engineer Trustin Farrugia Cann is expected to be appointed as the new chief executive of Infrastructure Malta, government sources told Times of Malta.

Farrugia Cann, 36, will be replacing Frederick Azzopardi who stepped down from the post last month to move into the private sector.

Currently employed at Water Services Corporation, Farrugia Cann has worked in several government agencies, and has served on the board of entities, among them Enemalta.

The engineer has also made a name for himself in the sporting world as one of the best referees on the island, referring internationally in FIFA and UEFA games on a regular basis.

His predecessor, Frederick Azzopardi was instrumental in setting up the roads agency in 2018, but his four years were marred by strong criticism for overriding environmental concerns by NGOs and residents.