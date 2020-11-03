Malta international referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been appointed in charge of the UEFA Europa League clash between Austrian side Rapid Vienna and Dundalk, of Ireland, at the Weststadion in Vienna.

The match from Group B of the UEFA Europa League is scheduled to be played on Thursday, kicking off at 6.55pm.

The All-Maltese refereeing team for this match also includes Luke Portelli and Jurgen Spiteri as assistant referees. Fyodor Zammit will act as fourth official.