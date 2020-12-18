Sliema Wanderers moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings as they came from a goal down to see off Tarxien Rainbows 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.

It was far from a comfortable evening for the Blues as despite dominating proceedings for much of the first half, they still failed to make their superiority count.

